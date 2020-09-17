EXRNchain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,305.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, EXRNchain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $37,305.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a token. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXRNchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.