Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $433.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955. Fanuc has a one year low of $249.07 and a one year high of $454.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.78 and its 200-day moving average is $380.85.
About Fanuc
