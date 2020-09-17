Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $433.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955. Fanuc has a one year low of $249.07 and a one year high of $454.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.78 and its 200-day moving average is $380.85.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.