FinNexus (FNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. FinNexus has a market cap of $8.67 million and $1.30 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 378,371,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,757,079 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

