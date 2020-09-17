Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 926,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,228. The company has a market cap of $715.42 million, a PE ratio of 269.61 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,898 shares of company stock worth $10,727,923. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

