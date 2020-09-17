Global Blood Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,065 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 1,042 put options.

GBT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 4,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,040. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,111. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

