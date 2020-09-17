Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 498,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,431. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

