GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.55. 2,111,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,875,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.