Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 2,196,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,504,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

