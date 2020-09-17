Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 2,196,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,504,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
