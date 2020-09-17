Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Shares Up 5.5%

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. 216,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 380,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Gridsum alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gridsum stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 783,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Gridsum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.