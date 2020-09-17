Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.75 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, TradeOgre, Hotbit and LBank. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000893 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 52,583,340 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinall, KuCoin, Hotbit, Bisq, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

