Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sep 17th, 2020

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SUPV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

SUPV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 449,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,914. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

