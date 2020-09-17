HackenAI (HAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00250425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00101084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01501391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00215187 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

