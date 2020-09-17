Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 3,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.11. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.