Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 19.9% in August

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 934,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 994.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,385 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

