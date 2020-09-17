Hi Mutual Society Market Capitalization Tops $3.61 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $52,259.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.30 or 0.04433901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

