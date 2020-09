Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.96. 3,119,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,457. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.74. The company has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

