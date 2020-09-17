HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $8.53 or 0.00078168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 1% against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $155,607.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00242631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00098312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.01500751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00218339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000737 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,150 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

