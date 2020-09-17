Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 250,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,444. Huami has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 1,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huami by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Huami by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit