Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $451,135.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and DDEX. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04425824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.