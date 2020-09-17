Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Short Interest Update

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hypertension Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Get Hypertension Diagnostics alerts:

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.