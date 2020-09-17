Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Short Interest Update

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hypertension Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.