Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

IBDRY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 24,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.35. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

