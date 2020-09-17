Illumina Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 621% compared to the average volume of 696 put options.

ILMN stock traded down $21.73 on Thursday, hitting $300.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,381. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,302 shares of company stock worth $9,737,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

