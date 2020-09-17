iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 9.1%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 91,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 519,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

