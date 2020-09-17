Internet of People Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 185.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 172.9% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinBene, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.