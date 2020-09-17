Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.52

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and traded as high as $68.26. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 99,274 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 million and a PE ratio of -12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Invesco Enhanced Income Company Profile (LON:IPE)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.