Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,872% compared to the average daily volume of 927 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 53,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,603. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $635.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

