Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 916 call options.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

