Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,461 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the typical volume of 275 put options.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Herman Miller by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Benchmark began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. 476,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,530. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

