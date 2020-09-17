Investors Purchase High Volume of Eastman Kodak Call Options (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 133,859 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,158 call options.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 46,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,756.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 797,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,139. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

