Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 984 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 put options.

NYSEARCA:CLOU traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 29,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 148.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 377,499 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 169,047 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 186.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

