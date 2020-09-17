Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 400 put options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,001. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

