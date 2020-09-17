IONChain Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $153,711.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

