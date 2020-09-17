IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Tops $44.56 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $44.56 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Coineal and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

