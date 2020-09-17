IRISnet Market Cap Tops $54.78 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,364,386 coins and its circulating supply is 825,616,023 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

