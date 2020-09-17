Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,368,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $94.38. 609,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.