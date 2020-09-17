JD Coin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $531,241.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00242513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.01497332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00217881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000736 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,582,848 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.