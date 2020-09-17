Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.85

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and traded as high as $21.45. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 370 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.