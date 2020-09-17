John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BTO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 63,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,008. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,851,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

