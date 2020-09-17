JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,059.32

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,059.32 and traded as high as $1,071.96. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at $1,068.00, with a volume of 223,537 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,059.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 951.24.

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

