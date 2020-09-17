KARMA 24-Hour Volume Tops $93.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 355.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. KARMA has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $93.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001694 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.06 or 0.02417837 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

