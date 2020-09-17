Kier Group (LON:KIE) Issues Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of KIE stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.35 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,409,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.66. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

KIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

See Also: Net Asset Value

