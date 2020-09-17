Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79. 259,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 160,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $435.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kimball International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

