Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Lattice Biologics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 332,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.