Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.88. Approximately 1,168,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,685,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit