Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.88. Approximately 1,168,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,685,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.
LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09.
