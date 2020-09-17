LINA (LINA) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. LINA has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $6,418.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04425824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034932 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.