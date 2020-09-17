LiquidApps Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,711.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.54 million and $16,711.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 116.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00099062 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,042,575,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,984,629 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

