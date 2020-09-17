LockTrip Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $3,165.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003645 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

