LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 280,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 414,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 248.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 182.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

