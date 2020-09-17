LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 74,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,413. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit