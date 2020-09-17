M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 956,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $8,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 305,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.